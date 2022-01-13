Nvidia Shield update adds Android 11 and other new tricks

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Nvidia Shield is getting a new “Shield Software Experience Upgrade 9.0” that adds Android 11 and a number of other features.

The update, released January 12, applies to all Shield receivers, including the original 2015 model. In addition to upgrading the operating system to Android 11, the Shield update adds the Google Gboard keyboard for text entry by default. Bluetooth support has also been improved with Bluetooth aptX and the ability to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices when the shield goes to sleep.

GeForce Now subscribers also get some new tricks.

The Shield now supports 4K HDR streaming for those paying for GeForce Now’s RTX 3080 plan, which costs $99.99 for six months. And all GeForce Now users get better Twitch integration, high-quality simultaneous gaming and streaming, and support for more mice and keyboards.

Finally, those who live in the US can get six months of Peacock Premium for free with the purchase of a new Shield TV. Peacock streaming service from NBCUniversal has a free ad-supported tier and a ad-free premium tier for $5 per month. Find out more about peacocks here.

Nvidia set-top boxes received a software update in 2021 when they received the Google TV interface and 4K optimization.

All software updates are posted directly by Nvidia. You’ll see a notification in the recommendation line when an update is available. Once confirmed, the system will automatically download and apply the update. Or you can check for updates under Settings > About > System updates.

Writing from Maggie Tillman.