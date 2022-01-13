“Stalker 2”: developers have been delaying shooting games for several months

Bad news for shooter fans.

GSC Game World is delaying the release of “Stalker 2 – Heart of Chernobyl” for several months.

You want to use the time to make the necessary fine-tuning.

After the leaks, the rumor mill was already boiling, and now it’s official: one of the most anticipated shooters of the year appears later than planned. As announced by developer GSC Game World, the release of “Stalker 2 – Heart of Chernobyl”, scheduled for release at the end of April, has been delayed for several months.

The Ukrainian studio in Kiev contacted the community via Twitter: “Stalkers, we have made the decision to postpone the release of “Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl” to December 8, 2022. These additional seven months of development time will be required in order to realize our vision for the game.”

Further tuning is necessary

This first person survival shooter is “the biggest project in GSC history” and needs more testing and finishing touches. “We are convinced that developments should take the necessary time – especially with a project like this. This decision is not easy, but we are doing our best to deliver a game that meets your expectations,” the studio writes, referring to some buggy releases in the recent past. Just think about it The disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The “Stalker 2” mode is again Chernobyl, radioactively polluted and destroyed by mutants and anomalies, and thanks to Unreal Engine 5 you will shine with amazing splendor. Manufacturers are particularly proud of the mod’s support and the size of their open world, which is supposed to be groundbreaking. The title will be released exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC and will be part of Xbox Game Pass.

The system requirements for a PC game are massive: GSC Gameworld recommends a modern octa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 150GB of free SSD hard disk space and a mid-tier graphics card for a smooth adventure without compromising on visual appearance.

The address should already work with an existing hexa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM.

