Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 25th – The Tower

It’s On Now: Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released on March 25

Nintendo Switch Adventure is already appearing in another trailer

Kirby meets new and familiar faces, encounters bad villains and explores colorful 3D locations

Players can play the pink hero journey together

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series, there is a free background image to download

Kirby is back! The cute hero experiences an exciting adventure in 3D platformer, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. His journey full of wonder, wilderness, and bouncing starts March 25th on Nintendo Switch family consoles. The new trailer on the official German-language Nintendo YouTube channel shows the game’s impressions.

Also in his new mission, Kirby has sucked up a lot of skills – and he needs them more than ever. Because after being stranded in a mysterious and unknown country, he has to discover that Waddle Dees’ friends have been kidnapped in droves by a group of evil monsters. During the subsequent rescue, he receives support from the inquisitive Elfilin whom he meets in this new world.

Together with Kirby, players roam a mysterious world in which nature is superior to the remnants of a bygone civilization. Several platform challenges await them in different regions of the Forgotten Land. To fight opponents and navigate live 3D worlds, they can use a variety of Kirby’s skills. At the end of each level, you must free Waddle Dees who have been held captive. So in order to save as many as possible, one should explore every corner meticulously.

The monster collection presents a real challenge to the players. Fortunately, Kirby has added new copy skills to his collection in addition to his classic skills: drills and explorer skills. The drill allows him to penetrate the ground and attack his opponents from below with one powerful blow. And when Kirby uses his explorer ability, his opponents will see the stars even more. Because with it he can target it from a distance.

Kirby doesn’t have to face these and other dangers alone. As Waddle-Dee’s assistant, a second Nintendo Switch fan can accompany the ball hero and use his spear to perform a variety of attacks. To play together, two adventurers can simply share a Joy-Con for the console inside.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, players also learn about Waddle Dee City, which serves as a central starting point for the adventure. It continues to evolve depending on how many Waddle Dees are rescued and gradually wakes up from its deep sleep. Shops open their doors, and if you wish, you can try some of the favorite games of the townspeople. Kirby is asked to help out at the Waddle Dee Café. The happier the guests, the more points they can collect. The world of Waddle Dee can also be found in the city. It helps Kirby fans with valuable advice. They can also receive game data from all over the world via an internet connection and see, for example, how many Waddle Dees have already been saved and which Kirby copiers are currently the most popular. Internet access, an active Nintendo account, and an active Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to use the online function.

To celebrate Kirby’s 30th birthday, Nintendo has a little surprise in store for all of the chubby hero’s friends. You can download a free background image from kirby.nintendo.de. And don’t forget: The Journey with Kirby and the Forgotten Earth begins on March 25th.