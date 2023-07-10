Wimbledon: Young stars move on to the quarter-finals

Alcaraz struggled against the 2021 Wimbledon final. After losing serve to 3:5, the Spaniard was forced to strike out the first set. After that, Alcaraz was the dominant player on the field. While the world number one allowed no more break opportunities and only allowed himself 23 unforced errors, Berrettini had to fight for his service games. Alcaraz made four more breaks and used a fourth match point after nearly three hours.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Alcaraz said after his success. “Mathieu was here in the final. It wasn’t easy after losing the first set. But I had to stay focused.” And it still lacks enough. “I’m hungrier. My dream is to play the final and one day win this title.” He took the next step towards that goal on Wednesday in the quarterfinals against sixth seed Ron.

This will be the first Wimbledon quarter-final match in the “Open Era” for two players who are not yet 21 years old. The Dane was also in the last eight for the first time on Church Road. After losing the first set, strength in tie-breaks in particular caused them to swing in favor of the Runes. “Since we were 12 years old, we went through all the categories together. It’s great that we can now play a big quarter-final match against each other,” said Alcaraz.

Success according to Eubanks is “surreal and incredible”

Christopher Eubanks continues to make his highly successful debut. The American won on Monday in a five-set thriller against the number five seed Tsitsipas 3: 6 7: 6 (7/4) 3: 6 6: 4 6: 4. Now Eubanks meets with Russian Daniil Medvedev, who took advantage of the abandonment of the Czech Jerry Lechka.

“It’s surreal and unbelievable. I feel like I’m living a dream now,” said Eubanks, who declared just a few weeks ago that he hated grass as a surface. “I had me And grass has been a difficult relationship over the years, but right now it’s my best friend.”

Until the break in the second set, there was no sign of a big upset at Wimbledon on the second court. The 27-year-old Eubank didn’t even have a break point and gave up serve twice in the first set. In the tie-break, Tsitsipas double-faulted to make it 3/5. The American at 2.01m used the only small break to equalize the group. The third movement becomes a mirror image of the first movement. World No. 43. He had no chance as a valet and accepted two spells.

In the fourth set it was again a double fault by Tsitsipas, which gave the Greek a decisive loss of service to 4: 5. Eubanks used the momentum and took the lead with a break in the fifth set. Tsitsipas managed to equalize the score to 3:3, only to get his serve back right away. At 4: 5, the fifth in the world ranking had two more break points. Eubanks saved both, getting his first match point with a header and converting it after a playing time of 3:04 hours.

The next opponent is now Medvedev. The Russian was already leading 6: 4 6: 2 against Lehecka before the Czech had to surrender due to a foot injury. The third-seeded Russian is in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the first time. The Russian served from Lehecka three times and did not allow a single break point.

Djokovic continues on his path to defending the title

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (6/8) 7/6 (8/6) 5-7 6-4 victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic converted his first match point after 3:07 hours, thus preserving his chance of an eighth Turf Classic title. The match was interrupted on Sunday evening, after two sets, due to the next night’s rest.

When the match resumed on Center Court, Djokovic had a difficult time starting and dropped the third set. This was the first loss in the current tournament for the winner of Grand Slam numbers. But Djokovic kept his cool and celebrated his 32nd straight win and will now face Russia’s Andrey Rublev on Tuesday. “It will be a completely different game. The tasks get more and more difficult from game to game. Even if you can hardly imagine that it could be more difficult than facing Hubert, who did incredibly well,” Djokovic said.

