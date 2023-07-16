Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic wants a record from Roger Federer

Wimbledon final ‘Let’s celebrate’ – Did Djokovic take Federer’s legendary record? Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic is the dream final at Wimbledon that many tennis fans hope for. We show you the most interesting facts about the final on Church Road. published Jul 16, 2023 at 5:11 am

Will Novak Djokovic remain the king of Wimbledon? The Serb has not been defeated at Church Road since 2017. Getty Images Carlos Alcaraz wants to stop Djokovic’s triumphant run. France Press agency The Spaniard is No. 1 in the world and in brilliant form. France Press agency In order for Djokovic to falter against the Spaniard, Alcaraz probably needs a better tennis player. Getty Images Djokovic will equal Federer’s record at Wimbledon (8 titles) and Court’s record in Grand Slam (24 titles) by defeating Alcaraz. Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will battle it out for the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The Serb can equal two important records by winning and returning No. 1.

Alcaraz would be the third Spanish winner of the Turf Classic if he prevailed.

Djokovic could equal those records on Sunday

Since his triumph at the French Open Novak Djokovic has 23 Grand Slam titles, more than any other male tennis star. If the Serb also wins Sunday’s 35th Grand Slam final (also a record), he will be tied with Margaret Court, who leads the women’s world rankings with 24 major successes. Most importantly from Switzerland’s point of view: Djokovic would also equal the legendary Roger Federer’s eight titles at Wimbledon. The Maestro is the previous record holder on Church Road. For Carlos Alcaraz, this will be his second Grand Slam title after the 2022 US Open. He will also be the third player to win Wimbledon from Spain after Manuel Santana and Rafael Nadal. Garbiñe Muguruza was victorious in the 2017 Women’s Championship.

This is talking about Djokovic

Although Alcaraz is currently ranked number one in the world, Djokovic is the favorite in the final. No wonder: The 36-year-old has won his last 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, recently won four titles in a row and lost a match in 2017 (after succumbing to injury). On center court, he hasn’t lost in a grass classic since 2013. At that time, Djokovic lost to Andy Murray in the final. The last time he lost a Grand Slam match was at the French Open in 2022 (against Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals). Head to face with Alcaraz is balanced (1:1).

This speaks of Alcaraz

Alcaraz missed the Australian Open with an injury and won 46 of his 50 matches after his return. Of the four defeats, he suffered more serious injuries or convulsions in three of them. Same with Another duel with Djokovic In the semi-finals of Roland Garros. The Spaniard appears to be comfortable on the grass now, having won his last 11 matches on that surface, including the tournament in Queens before Wimbledon. The fan support could also be a plus point for the 20-year-old, as he has recently developed into a sort of crowd favorite in London and Djokovic repeatedly enviously You have to deal with fan reactions.

This is what the finalists say

“The final is not an opportunity for fear or fatigue,” Alcaraz said after his semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev. The Ibri knows a special effort is needed against Djokovic, but he also said: “I think I can beat him here. Even if he hasn’t lost on this court since 2013.” Meanwhile, the 16-year-old Serb felt relieved and said humorously: “He’s young, he’s hungry. I’m hungry too, so let’s have a feast.”

In the semifinals, Djokovic faced the crowd. SRF

