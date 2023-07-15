Again: the foxes stretch with the center – Icehl

The center (in red) is from Canada in its fifth season with HCB. © APA / EXPA / JOHANN GRODER

HCB Südtirol Alperia officially announced on Friday evening that it has extended the contract with one of the best performers for another year for the 2023/24 season. Thus, the Italian-Canadian enters his fifth consecutive season in the white and red jersey.

Dominic Alberga, a native of Maple (Ontario), came to Talferstadt in the summer of 2019 after being under contract with the ECHL for five years and making 16 appearances in the AHL. From the start he played an important role in the white-red team, as the Italian position is in high demand.

Between the championship and the Champions League, he participated in 219 matches in the white and red jerseys, scoring 103 points (37 + 66). Last season he was his best in terms of points with 34 out of 67 games, including 7 goals and 27 assists. In the 2021/2021 season, he made his debut for the Italian national team: he was included in the squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament, and also took part in six friendly matches.

Dominic Alberga (right) duel with Salzburg’s Ryan Ortega. © GEPA Photos / Jasmine Walter

The center commented on the extension of his contract as follows: “I am happy to be back, because Bolzano has been my second home for four years. Here I found a part of my family again and it helped me a lot, especially at the beginning. In general, the people here are very welcoming and the support is great from all Aspects: It is incredible how the community has such a strong bond with this team and this club.”

Look into the future

The defeat in the final was a big disappointment to many, but Alberga did not want to discourage her: “Last season’s result was a bitter pill. We were one step away from the final victory and we deserved it. However, this is in the past and we cannot change it, the important thing is that we We are now focused on one goal: to reach the final and win it this time. At the same time, there is also the CHL Championship, which is a diverse and strong tournament where we can compete with the best European teams.