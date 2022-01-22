News from winter sports – Dole wins in Anthols – Women’s relay is 7th – Sports

Biathlon: Doll wins Anthols title

Benedict Dole won the over 15km mass start race in Antholz, Italy, and celebrated his third World Cup victory. The German only fouled on the third shot and won by 31.3 seconds over Johannes Thingness Poe. The Norwegian had 3 penalties. Another Norwegian, Storla Holm Lagrid, took third place. The best Swiss player was Niklas Hartwig, who finished the race in 23rd place with 6 shooting errors. Benjamin Weger (5 penalty kicks) followed right behind him.

Biathlon: Swiss relay in seventh place

The Swiss missed an exploit at the same spot in the 4 x 6 km relay. The team surrounding Amy Pasarga, Lena Hecke, Elisa and Selena Gasparin finished seventh by 1:03 minutes from the winners from Norway. It’s the best result in the women’s relay this winter. For Switzerland, a better result could have been achieved at hand. Häcki handed the middle of the race 4th place, but then the Swiss lost 3 places.

Snowboarding: Deschwanden in the top 15

Gregor Deschwanden finished the competition in Titisee-Neustadt in 15th place. The 30-year-old, who was already brilliant in qualifying, finished ninth in the first half thanks to a jump of 128.5 metres. In the final, Deschwanden only managed 125 meters and lost a few places. The other two Swiss missed the final round in the first two competitions at the German spa: Dominic Peter placed 35th and Simone Amann 44th. The victory went to Germany’s Karl Geiger, ahead of Anze Lanisek (SLO) and Markus Eisenbechler (Germany).

Freestyle skating: Swiss women’s double next to the podium at X Games

Swiss free skater Julia Tanno and Matilde Grimaud failed to exploit the Big Air final at the X Games in Aspen. Tanno finished fifth in the competition won by Frenchman Tess Ledeux, and Gremaud surrendered after two failed jumps and finished eighth and final.

Paralympic World Cup: Swiss women take bronze in one of three

On the penultimate day of the Para Snowsports World Championships in Lillehammer, snowboarders Romy Chubb and Elaine Walther won the bronze medal in the cross team event. There were only three countries at the start, and Canada won the gold before the Netherlands.

Snowboard Half Pipe: White for the Fifth Winter Games

Superstar Shawn White’s dream of making his fifth Olympic appearance came true. The US has nominated the 35-year-old triple Olympic champion for the Half-Bip competition in Beijing. White has shaped his sport like no other: in 2006 in Turin, 2010 in Vancouver, and 2018 in Pyeongchang, he won Olympic gold in the half-pipe.