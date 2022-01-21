Premier League: Basel without Liam Millar at the start

1/5 Missing Start vs Lucerne: Liam Millar.

2/5 Miller flies over the big pond.



4/5 After Zhegrova, Millar loses a second wing.

5/5 Salutes his daughter with a goal celebration: Liam Millar.

Temperatures in Ottawa currently dip below 21°C, but looking at the World Cup qualifying schedule warms the hearts of many Canadians. Maple Leaf receives us from first place, 16 points from eight games. The ice hockey team is about to participate in the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Big differences in temperature

And in the middle: a Bayern player. Liam Millar, 22, is from Brampton, west of Toronto. Tomorrow the wing climbs to the plane, and on Thursday he will face Honduras in San Pedro Sula. Three days later, the Canadians welcomed the USA back home before heading back south on February 2. to El Salvador. Three games in a week, with large temperature differences, in Central America the thermometer currently shows 26 degrees.

It’s a trip that makes Millar proud, but it hurts Bayern. Because after the departure of Edon Zigrova to Lille, Basel will have to dispense with another winger at the start of the second half of the season. (skr)

