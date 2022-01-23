Urs Fischer with Al Ittihad is now in the Champions League!

Weird but true! Urs Fischer and Union Berlin advance to a place in the Champions League. Against Gladbach iron win 2-1.
The basics in brief
- Union Berlin beat Gladbach 2-1 away.
- As of now, the Irons are in the Champions League spot.
- On the other hand, Gladbach Zacharias is the one with the bad luck in the game.
Union Berlin is open A place in the Champions League! The Irons won away thanks to Max Cruz’s double against Gladbach 2-1. Will Urs Fischer lead the Federation out of 2. Bundesliga about in Premium Class?
On the other hand, experienced a bitter afternoon Denise Zakaria. The midfielder, who will not renew his contract with Gladbach, gets the ball after 17 minutes. The VAR decides a penalty, and Kroos scored from the penalty spot to take the lead.
While The Swiss Urs Fischer cheer, air to foal coach Uday Hotter the thinnest.
BVB is rehabilitated from the cup
also BVB Wins. Away against Hoffenheim, the black and yellow scored a happy 3-2 victory. Dortmund are rehabilitating themselves from the bitter cup defeat of the week against League Two St. Pauli.
The black and yellow Haaland scored (5) – for the Norwegian it was the 16th goal this season – Reus and Hoffenheimer Raum ( own goal). Donyell Malen has three assists. And Kramaric equalized before the end of the first half.
Once again, Dortmund take the lead but with time there is nothing but dominance. Router brings TSG again ten minutes before the end.
consequences:
Frankfurt 0: 2 Bielefeld
Leverkusen 5:1 Augsburg
Gladbach 1: 2 Union Berlin
Freiburg 2-0 Stuttgart
Hoffenheim 2: 3 BVB
Fuerth 2:1 Mainz
