Formula 1: Hamilton’s problems! Suddenly Mick Schumacher is wanted

He can always be seen at training sessions, qualifying sessions and Formula 1 races, even though Mick Schumacher is not in the car. The 24-year-old always stands by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and is learning a lot.

In addition, the former Haas driver also spent a lot of time in the simulator and had a long night at Silverstone. The reason: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had some problems with their Mercedes before the Formula 1 race in Great Britain. Then Mick Schumacher was challenged.

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher is wanted

As a substitute driver in Formula 1, it will never get boring. An exciting week is coming to an end for Mick Schumacher. On Wednesday (July 5) he had surprise test runs at McLaren in Portugal, the weekend before the Silverstone GP race was required in the simulator.

The German had to enter the simulator at Mercedes in Brackley on Friday and finished his shift at 2.15am, the 24-year-old documented on his Instagram story. Because regular British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell still have some problems with Mercedes, which will start with some new updates.

Therefore, the German variant had to work on further modifications in the simulator. With success: Hamilton and Russell were noticeably faster in the third free practice session and also managed to achieve good places in qualifying. Russell will start Sunday’s race in sixth place, followed by Hamilton in seventh.

Praise be to Mick Schumacher

After qualifying, there was praise from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. “That was very good,” Wolff replied when asked how important it was to work in Mick Schumacher’s emulation for the Formula 1 team. “He’s doing a great job. That was very precious,” praised the Austrian.

Words that are sure to benefit the former Haas pilot. However, the son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher will certainly continue to hope to compete in the race this year. However, this is only possible if Hamilton, Russell or McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri fail.

Or the other cockpit in the first category of motorsports will be free. Two of the drivers are currently being criticized a lot and may be on the brink of elimination. All information is available here.