Making the impossible possible – Alcaraz knocks out Djokovic in stunning Wimbledon final – Sport

Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 1) won the epic Wimbledon final at a high level against Novak Djokovic (ATP 2) 1:6, 7:6 (8:6), 6:1, 3:6, 6:4.

For the 20-year-old world number one, it is the second Grand Slam victory after last year’s US Open win.

After 4 titles and 34 successful matches in a row, Djokovic again suffered defeat on the “holy turf”.

With a quick forehand, Carlos Alcaraz boldly set the pace again and stormed into the net. Novak Djokovic reached for the ball and tried to pass the Spaniard. But the felt ball caught on the edge of the net and the overjoyed world number one fell to the floor after 4:42 hours of a battle of attrition.

It was impressive how Alcaraz served up the home game. In a situation where many professionals felt his heart sinking into his pants, the Spaniard took the same thing in his hands and closed the bag. The match point was the final point behind a dramatic and high-profile match, which featured many twists and turns.

In the one sentence He had absolutely nothing to indicate Alcaraz’s victory. When the young man won his first match with a brilliant pass, he was trailing 0: 5. After a short time, the sentence went (1: 6).

But unlike the French Open semi-finals, when Alcaraz looked overwhelmed against Djokovic, the Spaniard was able to strike back. Nor was he deterred when second sentence He returned with a breaking advantage. In the tiebreaker, Alcaraz leveled the set with a comeback winner. Djokovic has won all 15 short decisions at Grand Slam tournaments this year in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz breaks after 26 minutes

In a high-profile final with countless points highlight, Alcaraz bought The third movement His Serbian opponent with a score of 6: 1 also won the match, which lasted 26 minutes (!) And 13 (!) Times during the debut. The last time Djokovic dropped a set outright at Wimbledon was in the final against Roger Federer in 2019.

But in Fourth movement Djokovic showed why he won the last four Wimbledon Championships, going unbeaten in 34 matches on the “holy turf” and not playing a match on center court for 10 years. With 6: 3, Djokovic equalized what was happening on the grass. The fifth round had to make the decision.

And in this Fifth group The 20-year-old Alcaraz played like a hardened veteran. He managed an early break to make it 2-1 and in the next service matches he didn’t let Djokovic come close to the break. Under the eyes of many well-known personalities such as the British Royal Family, King Philip of Spain, actor Brad Pitt and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, Alcaraz achieved the impossible at 6:52pm local time and dethroned King of Turf Djokovic.

Federer remains a record winner

Because of his defeat in the final, Djokovic missed out on catching record-breaking champion Federer with 8 Wimbledon titles. The 36-year-old was also denied his 24th Grand Slam win. Djokovic would have equaled Margaret Court’s record.

With his second Grand Slam win after last year’s US Open, Alcaraz continues to consolidate his lead in the world rankings. If he lost, Djokovic would have overtaken him.

2 Many examples: the great tennis between Alcaraz and Djokovic