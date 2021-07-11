Wimbledon: Barty crowns himself Queen of Grass

Australia’s long wait is over. 41 years after Evonne Goolagong Cawley won, another “down under” player triumphed in the color Mecca. Barty, who cemented her position as the world’s number one, also won the tournament as the first top-ranked player since Serena Williams in 2016. Pliskova, who lost to Barty for the sixth time in the eighth fencing, must wait for her first major victory. The world number one also lost the US Open final in 2016.

“Sharing the title with my team now is really great. I can’t thank them enough for sacrificing so much time and energy for my career,” Barty said in an interview with the winner. “Carolina got the best of me, I knew I had to play my best.” I have it in tennis.” Pliskova congratulated her opponent on her victory. “I enjoyed every minute of this tournament. “Ashley has played a great tournament and match,” said the 29-year-old.

Barty has a dream start

Party started the service and got off to a great start. The Australian scored the first 14 points of the match and moved to 4-0. While Barty was the most consistent player, Pliskova seemed nervous and acted very negatively. But the Czech managed a little and cut back to 3:5. The world number one kept calm, won three set pieces and used her first chance after 28 minutes after a forehand error by Pliskova.

The Czech started the second set with a strong serve match to make it 1-0 and lead for the first time in the final. But then she gave up her service. After two times and an easy foul, Barty managed to break the 2-1 lead, which the Australian expanded to 3-1. The Czech grew up and turned the difference in three consecutive games to 4:3.

At 5:5 it seemed that Pliskova was already on the losing track. Despite a 40-0 lead and paltry volleys, the Czech ball squandered the first half to 5:6 with a five-point loss. She hit Barty to win the championship, but she showed her nerve and served her. In the emotional tiebreak, Pliskova withdrew at 6/2. A double error by Barty led to a draw with the Czechs. “It was very difficult to get the second set,” Pliskova said.

Party with the best ending

Fans, including Prince William and his wife Kate, nine-time Wimbledon winner Martin Navratilova and Hollywood star Tom Cruise, were delighted with the winning combination. This started better for Barty. The Australian broke the ball after another minor foul by the Czechs and then moved on to 3-0. “I was glad I was able to start the third set like this after the second set,” Barty said after the final.

In terms of gameplay, the duel has long deserved the final. Pliskova already knew the situation from the previous sentences and continued to believe in her chance. Barty struggled in her serve matches but refused to allow the ball to be broken. The Australian served again to win the title in 5:3. Once again, her nerves were not initially affected. But Pliskova couldn’t use the break ball. After ace there was a match point for Barty. A backhand foul by Pliskova finally ended the game after 1:55.

Wimbledon All England Championship

(UK, £1,7066,000, grass)

Ladies singles

The end: Ashleigh Barty (AUS/1) Karolina Pliskova (CZE/8) 6:3 6:7 (4/7) 6:3