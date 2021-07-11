Locked Up Drama – Conor McGregor Breaks His Ankle Against Poware

This was certainly not what Conor McGregor imagined, the third fight against American Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman said before the fight that he would “kill” Poirier – who had won against him once and lost the last time on Fighting Island -. And McGregor immediately began acting like a fire brigade, seeking an early decision with quick, multiple kicks.

Shock after a broken leg!

But after about five minutes the shock in the cage in Las Vegas: McGregor broke his leg!

When he tries to support his back with his left foot after a blow, his foot gives way and turns poorly. Bone passes, and so does McGregor.

The Irishman still dragged himself to the ring bell, but then he couldn’t go any further, said the doctor stopped. While still seated on the floor, McGregor covers his opponent Poirier with insults. He shouts: “Your wife writes to me on Instagram! This is not over yet! “

McGregor’s broken cane – Pourier believes his opponent has already broken it with a kick – must have surgery on Sunday morning.

“Good always triumphs over evil”

Pourier after his victory: “I can get rid of all this animosity. But kill? That won’t work. You don’t need it. I wish him to be able to come home to his beautiful family.” UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedo (32) tweeted: “Good always beats bad.”