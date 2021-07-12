Italy fans celebrate the Italian victory in Swiss cities

1/8 Italy fans in Lausanne did not hold back the cheer.

2/8 A motorcade in Lausanne after the victory of Italy.









7/8 Fireworks also hissing in Lugano.

8/8 Die-hard Italy fans at Kreuzlingen TG.

Thousands of tifosi celebrated Italy’s victory over England in the European soccer championships in Swiss cities late on Sunday night. The fans celebrated the sporting victory with chants and car honks. A few seconds after the final whistle rang out on Sunday, the first fireworks erupted on the Langestrasse in Zurich. Thousands of football fans and other party-goers celebrated the Italians’ victory.

Within a short time, Langstrasse was transformed into a glowing red outdoor party. It was clear that the majority of fans were in favor of the Italians. There were no English fans to be seen. But there is a lot, obviously not so much for football, but because of the party. There were no car honking parades in Langestrasse, as the nightlife area was closed to traffic anyway. The city police were present in several places with a larger unit. For now, the outdoor celebration was peaceful.

After the victory of Italy: Here’s what fans are saying about the European champions( 01:04 )

In Lausanne and Geneva, on the other hand, cars can be heard loud and audible. Italian fans, who had already watched the final in droves in bars and on giant screens in the streets, made Lausanne tremble when Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma saved an English penalty.

Without even waiting for the cup to be delivered, they gathered in different parts of the city, especially in Europe Square, which filled up within minutes. Thousands of people chanted, “Italy! Italy! “They are waving flags. Missiles were also launched into the sky. In Geneva, typhoids showed their joy with trumpets and songs. They first moved to part of the Avenue du Mail, which runs along the Plainpalais. At least a hundred people waved to cars that passed through the crowd. The police watched the celebrations from afar, but did not have to intervene.

Celebrations all over Switzerland