Italy fans celebrate the Italian victory in Swiss cities

July 12, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Italy fans in Lausanne did not hold back the cheer.

    A motorcade in Lausanne after the victory of Italy.

    Fireworks also hissing in Lugano.

    Die-hard Italy fans at Kreuzlingen TG.

Thousands of tifosi celebrated Italy’s victory over England in the European soccer championships in Swiss cities late on Sunday night. The fans celebrated the sporting victory with chants and car honks. A few seconds after the final whistle rang out on Sunday, the first fireworks erupted on the Langestrasse in Zurich. Thousands of football fans and other party-goers celebrated the Italians’ victory.

Within a short time, Langstrasse was transformed into a glowing red outdoor party. It was clear that the majority of fans were in favor of the Italians. There were no English fans to be seen. But there is a lot, obviously not so much for football, but because of the party.

There were no car honking parades in Langestrasse, as the nightlife area was closed to traffic anyway. The city police were present in several places with a larger unit. For now, the outdoor celebration was peaceful.

Publication date: 07/12/2021, 01:01 am

Last update: July 12, 2021, 3 minutes ago

