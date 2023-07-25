Will Jakubashi’s home Camberi solve the storm’s problem?

tz sports 1860 Munich

from: Olly Kellner

Will he soon wear the blue and white lion shirt? Florian Camberi, still plays here for English club Huddersfield Town.

The Lions do not score any goals and are increasingly desperate to find an experienced striker. There is a hot candidate in Switzerland: Florian Camberi.

Become Maurizio Jacobacci He found him searching for an attacker in Switzerland? According to information from our editors, the currently hot candidate is Florian Camberi, 28, who comes from Jakobashi’s home country but has Albanian roots. Camberi, who has played for 10 clubs in Switzerland and Great Britain and also briefly in Bundesliga II (Karlsruher SC, 2016/17), fulfills the profile described by the 1860 coach, tall and without a contract – with a good goal average (76/267 across clubs and competitions).

Although both Jakobacci and Camberi have traveled far and wide, the paths of coach and top scorer have only crossed as far as they meet in the Swiss Super League. Both deserve a special mention on the sport.ch portal in the fall of 2020 – in an overview of the provisional season. more Jacobacci – “Surprises” Column – The Ringier-Verlag platform wrote at the time: “FC Lugano is third in the Premier League after five rounds and has been unbeaten in the championship in 13 matches, which is a record for the Bianconeri. This is also a remarkable achievement for coach Giacobachi, who, with his calm and combative style, made Ticino a serious candidate for the top four. November 10, 2019″.

Camberi, on the other hand, who was under contract with St. Gallen at the time, was classified by sport.ch in the “Disappointments” section. The caption read: “The striker should have been a substitute for Cedric Iten, but Camberi hasn’t really gone to eastern Switzerland yet. The former Grasshopper has been without goals in four matches in all competitions. Camberi is also having a hard time against Jeremy Guilleminot and Kwadwo Douah in FCSG’s attack.”

Will they meet again in the German third division? It remains an open question whether the 1860s could afford a striker accustomed to Swiss first-division salaries who played for Scottish record champions Glasgow Rangers, among others.