Will Cola, Fanta & Co. Soon Get More Expensive? The government wants to impose a new tax on sugar

The sugar tax in Germany has been up for debate for a long time. Now the traffic lights coalition parties are serious. Sweet drinks and food will be taxed soon. So the cost of a cola is likely to be much higher.

Everyone should know it: the nutritional grade of our food. But do you even know how this Nutri-Score is made up and what does a “B” or “C” score mean? In the past, the federal government tended to rely on voluntariness – and eventually had to admit that its strategy unfortunately failed miserably. In an international comparison, Germany lags far behind when it comes to fighting obesity (in children). Countries like Great Britain or Spain have long taken stricter measures to protect their children. The UK has introduced a so-called sugar tax since 2018, which aims to make sweet and sugary foods significantly more expensive.

With Cola, Fanta and Co.: The soda tax should soon become a reality

Kola & Co. will soon become more expensive in Germany. Photo: Carl Josef Hildenbrand / D This sugar tax has been repeatedly discussed in Germany. Now, according to media reports, it can be applied. As reported by the newspaper “Lebensmittelzeitung”, members of the “Ampel” coalition want to raise such a tax on drinks in the future. In addition, a ban will be imposed on advertising unhealthy foods to children. Consumer advocates at Foodwatch said they were satisfied with developments in coalition negotiations. “A soda tax and a ban on marketing fast food to children would be a huge step in the fight against malnutrition and diet-related diseases – and this should be clearly stated in the new coalition agreement,” said Saskia Rheinbeck of Food Watch.