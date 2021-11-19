entertainment

Will Cola, Fanta & Co. Soon Get More Expensive? The government wants to impose a new tax on sugar

November 19, 2021
Ulva Robson

The sugar tax in Germany has been up for debate for a long time. Now the traffic lights coalition parties are serious. Sweet drinks and food will be taxed soon. So the cost of a cola is likely to be much higher.

