WIFI – On its way to summer! Further training in WIFI is also available over the holidays.

Apprenticeship knows no season. In addition to classic “top hats” such as language and accounting courses, WIFI also offers a wide range of IT and technology courses. More and more people are using their free time in the summer to develop personally and professionally. In addition, WIFI offers the perfect course mix, from one-day knowledge updates to longer combined courses.

Expand technical knowledge

In the technical field, course participants can broaden and deepen their knowledge of the AutoCAD program, a Security officer training Complete or the Forklift license Make. Moreover, knowledge can be honed in many programs – from Microsoft Excel to Adobe Photoshop to simple and quick creation of websites.

Learn online easily and effectively

The current summer course program also includes several online courses. So you can learn comfortably from anywhere – for example using your laptop in the park. A wide range of e-learning can be found, for example, in EDP application training such as Courses to the European Computer Driving License (ECDL). You can also learn online Languages Such as English, French, Italian and Spanish.

Successful in the home office

Working from home is already part of everyday life. Integrated seminars and trainings on the topic of working from home show how products can be displayed correctly in front of a computer and how virtual leadership can be successful.

Let your creativity take over your mind and body

Creative minds can hone their arts in the summer, for example in courses.Photography Smartphone image processing “or”Adobe Creative Suite“.

