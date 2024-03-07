Samsung surprises with a brand new software update

The new month has just begun, and Samsung already has a big surprise for many smartphone owners. Even before Google itself publishes the March update, it is available for download for brand new mobile phones in Germany.

The March update for the first Samsung smartphones is here

Samsung has once again proven that the South Korean company can implement an excellent update policy without interruption. On the first day of the new month, Samsung has this March update for Galaxy S24 smartphones released in Europe. It can now also be installed in Germany and is already being received by the first users:

So, if you have a Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra (test), you should Now look for the new software update in Settings. Over time, this will also be suggested to you for installation.

Samsung isn't offering much information about the March update, which is just over 400MB in size. Just the usual stability improvements, bug fixes and performance improvements. There should also be new and expanded functionality. But we will find out all this only in the coming days, when the new firmware reaches more smartphones and is examined in detail.

In the video, we present to you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone:

Many Samsung devices will follow

For Samsung, this was just the beginning of many other updates for March. Most smartphones and tablets in recent years are now equipped with the latest software version by Samsung. The Galaxy S24 models are just the beginning as the latest devices.

By the way, there is no clear order at Samsung. It was a pure coincidence that the new smartphones received the March update first. It would have been as good as any entry-level or mid-range model a couple of years ago. It's important to have the March update ready and soon be able to install a new software version so you can stay up to date.