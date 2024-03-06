Catch Pokemon and collect rewards

The Camera function in Pokémon GO offers a special incentive to use it in March 2024 in the “Horizons Event.”

Based on the series of the same name, in which trainers Liko and Roy explore the Paldea region, the “Horizons Event” takes place in Pokémon GO. The Pokémon Knarbon was also introduced for the first time.

One of the highlights of this event is the “Quick Surprises”. When you take photos of your Pokemon, characters from the series may appear in the photo. The interesting thing is that these skins are linked to Pokemon eggs that can give you benefits.

You can participate in the event from Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10 a.m. until Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Learn about the Fire Pokémon Gnarbon and its two evolutionary forms for the first time. Pokemon with new outfits will also appear in this event.

During the event, you can capture characters and Pokémon from the “Pokémon Horizons” series by taking a snapshot.

It is currently possible to get up to five surprise snapshots each day. However, it is not possible to say exactly what you will get. Chance plays a big role here.

Five different Pokémon can currently appear in your shots: Pikachu in the Captain's Hat, Quaks, Charizard, Felori, and Krokel. Using a Sanana Berry when you catch it, you can secure up to 20 candies for the Pokemon you catch.

Charizard with its special shiny form and Pikachu with its captain's hat are especially popular with Pokémon fans.

