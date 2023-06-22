Final Fantasy XVI: Find all the Chronoliths and complete the Esper Challenges

In this Final Fantasy XVI guide, we will tell you where to find all the Chronoliths and complete all the Esper Challenges.

table of contents

Final Fantasy 16: Find all the Chronoliths and complete the Esper Challenges

In the course of the Final Fantasy 16 story, you get different essence from Espers and can learn the corresponding elemental attacks as a result. The best way to learn how to use these Esper skills is by completing the corresponding challenges. But in order to get to know all the Esper Challenges, you need to find the corresponding Chronoliths in the game world. There are six of them in total, which is the equivalent of six esper challenges. Therefore, we show you the locations of all Chronoliths on the map below:

Chronoliths has a virtual battlefield, similar to the Arete Stone in the bunker. In them, Clive must face several waves of opponents alone, but he can only use the skills specific to each esper. Countdown works during exams. So you have to try to defeat your opponents as soon as possible. You can earn extra time by completing certain missions and combos during battle.

Once you’ve completed the Chronolith beta, you can return to Hideout and interact with the Arete Stone. Under the Final Chronolith Trials tab, you can then play harder versions of Esper Trials that you’ve already completed. However, you now have less time in these item tests, opponents are stronger, and your level, equipment, and items are limited; So you can’t use the equipment you normally wear. In addition, these experiments can only be carried out in a difficult working situation.

Chronolith #1 Rosaria: Hand of Hyperion / Trial of Fire (Phoenix)

Chronolith #2 Sabreque: Hand of Mimas / Trial of Light (Bahamut)

Chronolith #3 Sanbrèque: Hand of Iapetos / Trial of Lightning (Ramuh)

Chronolith #4 Dhalmekia: Hand of the Titan / Trial of the Earth (Titan)

Chronolith #5 Dhalmekia: Hand of Dione / Trial of the Wind (Garuda)

Chronolith #6 Waluth: Hand of Grossados ​​/ Trial of Darkness (Odin)

table of contents