Where science and art meet

This fall, art and science will come together at the Johannes Kepler University Linz in a specially created space, the “Art x Science School for Transformation”. Together with the University of Applied Arts Vienna, they want to devote themselves entirely to imagination, visual thinking, creativity and love of experimentation.

According to Kepler University, the climate crisis, the processes of digitization, and social change are omnipresent and have “direct impacts on our daily lives.” “To remain able to act in this new time, under new circumstances, and to shape positive changes, new knowledge and new skills are needed.” The course ia includes courses in the fields of artificial intelligence, media theory and aesthetics, social entrepreneurship, robotics, technical and creative strategies, social and economic sciences or innovation law. Events are held at both JKU and the Polytechnic University.

The English-language undergraduate program “Transformation Studies. Art x Science” will start in the fall, followed by the doctoral program of the same name in the fall of 2024.

The Senate will soon decide on the undergraduate degree curriculum, after which there will also be more information about enrollment. on jku.at/art-science-transformation You can register to get more information.

