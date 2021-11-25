A solar probe must pass through clouds of space debris – Astronomy

If the ESA probe flies close to Earth on its way to the sun on Saturday, it will not be without dangers

Journeys from Earth to the inner solar system are technically very demanding. This is why the journey takes orbiting solar space probe The European Space Agency (ESA) on its target orbit around the Sun is good for three and a half years. It was launched on February 10, 2020 with the Atlas V launcher in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In order to reach the target orbit, the solar probe must gain momentum during the current transit phase of Earth and Venus. The probe has completed a total of eight swing maneuvers on Venus (it has already done two), one on our planet.

