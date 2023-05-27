Archeology: Parasites and diarrhea plagued ancient Judea

Thus, the task force confirms what has been recorded in the historical records. In ancient medical texts from Mesopotamia from the first and second millennium BC. Around 300 BC it was described that today’s inhabitants of the Near and Middle East had diarrhea. One text reads, for example, “If a person eats bread and drinks beer and then his stomach reacts like colic, he has cramps and his bowels spurt, Setu has struck him.”

At the time the toilets were in use, the population of Jerusalem ranged from 8,000 to 25,000. However, the toilet seats as shown in the picture were only for the wealthy upper class and were also dug in residences whose owners are proven to be among the elite of the time. The cloisters have two bays for the small and large storeroom.

Due to a lack of knowledge of diarrheal diseases, proper sanitation and general hygiene rules, diarrheal pathogens can easily spread at that time, for example by latrines, contaminated communal drinks or physical contact. “Diarrheal disease was probably a common problem in the ancient cities of the East, because of overpopulation, heat, flies, and lack of water in the summer,” says Mitchell.