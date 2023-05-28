science

Paraplegic: Brain implant allows patient to climb stairs

May 28, 2023
Faye Stephens

To this day, severe spinal cord injuries often result in lifelong paralysis. Because the cut stimulus lines in the legs do not regenerate. Now, a team led by Gregoire Courtine of the École Polytechnique de Lausanne has presented an implant through which a largely paralyzed patient named Gert Jean was able to climb stairs again. The working group reports now in the journal Nature.The electrodes transmit brain signals in real time by radio to a computer that uses them to calculate the intended movement. A pulse generator connected to a computer then sends the necessary signals to the nerves in the leg muscles by implanting another electrode. Experts rated the work as a significant improvement, but cautioned against exaggerated hopes for the experimental treatment approach.

