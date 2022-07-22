Where does extreme heat come from and do we have to expect it more often?

All of Germany is groaning under the sweltering heat.

But how does such weather happen?

Experts explain the phenomenon behind it and whether we should expect intense heat more often in the future.

Germany groans under the sweltering summer heat. In many places, the thermometer scratches record marks, the German Weather Service issues heat warnings, and the Federal Health Minister warns of life-threatening consequences.

Temperatures up to 40°C – These extreme temperatures are no longer uncommon in Germany either. But how does such weather happen?

Astrid Zeeman of the University of Dresden blames the so-called Omega location for the heat wave with its peak on July 19 and 20. A short, intense heat wave rolls from France and the Benelux towards Germany.

“This weather condition is known as the omega state in our latitudes,” Ziemann says. “On the high-altitude weather map at an altitude of about 5.5 km, you can see a wide area of ​​high pressure in the Omega mode, flanked by two areas of low pressure in the east and west.” If you look at this weather pattern on the map, the image resembles the Greek letter Omega – hence the name.

Extreme heat due to Omega location: This is why warm desert air saves us

Ziemann explains that Omega’s position prevents the typical change in weather conditions. “The omega layer is stable and can last for several days. In a high pressure area, it is visibly dry and warm. The heat load on people increases, especially in cities, since heat storage in buildings means there is no longer a relaxing cooling effect, even at night “.

Even you are in luck, assures Sebastian Chabert of the German Weather Service. Due to the high air pressure, masses of dry air flow towards us from North Africa. “Fortunately, it’s not humid heat,” says the meteorologist. “This saves us a bit.”

Currently, extreme heat is dominating large parts of Europe. Extreme temperatures have killed more than 1,000 people in Portugal Daily news reports on your website. On the other hand, the highest temperatures were recorded in France since measurements began in several places. With 39.3 degrees Celsius, the city of Brest exceeded the previous temperature record by more than four degrees.

Great Britain also set heat records. The thermometer broke 40 degrees for the first time in history. Coningsby recorded a temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius on July 19 – 1.5 degrees above the previous high.

In view of these extremism cautious Paul Davies, Chief Meteorologist for the UK National Weather Service, in front of the so-called thermal dome. In this weather phenomenon, heat is trapped under a huge dome and cannot escape. However, the term is mostly used in connection with the 2021 heat wave in North America.

“I find it hard to come to terms with the term,” says Sebastien Chabert. “From a meteorological perspective, there is no heat dome. It has more to do with high air pressure shifting its center of gravity to the east.”

Experts predict: We’ll have to count heat waves more often

Whatever the phenomenon is called, such severe weather is inevitable, assures Astrid Zeeman. It is very important to protect yourself. “Everyone should adapt their behavior to the heat if possible: avoid direct sunlight, shift greater exertion (including sports) to the cool morning or evening hours, wear a hat during the day, wear well-ventilated clothing, and drink enough water regularly.”

Ziemann explains that we will have to expect extreme temperatures more often in the future: “In the current status report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that the Mediterranean region in Europe will suffer particularly from an increase and intensification of heat waves and droughts In the future, climate projections show that there will be more frequent heat waves in all regions of Europe, stronger than before.”

How hot is summer 2022?

How will the summer of 2022 continue? After the super heat on July 19 and 20, it got a little cooler again. But the long-term outlook remains challenging.

That’s why Sebastien Chabert is very cautious in his assessment: “We have indications that there is a possibility that the summer will be warmer than average.”

About the experts:

Dr. Astrid Zeeman Research Associate at the Institute of Hydrology and Meteorology at the Technical University of Dresden.

Sebastian Chabert Meteorologist at the German Weather Service.

