UK government extends bridge funding for Horizon Europe – EURACTIV.de

The UK government will extend the ‘Europe Horizon Guarantee Scheme’ until the end of September 2023. It provides funds to researchers who are not yet able to receive funding for their research in Horizon Europe due to ongoing negotiations with the European Union.

According to the press release UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has issued “more than 2,000 grant offers worth £1.05 billion” since the launch of the program in November 2021.

“This extension provides our global researchers with the assurance that they will have the support they need to continue their pioneering work. It is building on more than £1 billion in support provided to date as negotiations to join Horizon Europe continue,” said Science and Technology Minister Chloe Smith.

Horizon Europe is a funding program for research and innovation established by the European Union with a budget of €95.5 billion. The program facilitates cooperation and enhances the impact of research and innovation in the development, support and implementation of EU policies and in addressing global challenges.

The UK government is currently discussing the UK’s participation in EU research programs and is “hopeful” that negotiations on Horizon Europe will be successful “because that is our preference,” the press release continued.

The announcement comes after Foreign Secretary Soella Braverman announced earlier this month that students would only be allowed to bring family members to the UK if they were on postgraduate courses, currently designated as research programmes, in a bid to curb immigration.