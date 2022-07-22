Gas Saving + Energy Partnership with the UK? + UNHCR puts Orban in trouble • Europe.Table

Dear Reader,

to me EU winter plan Yesterday it was at our first table. Management consultant Jens Fuller said the basic idea is to reap the “low-minute fruits” in all EU countries. but if Gas export ban, as in Hungary Spread out, “So we have a problem of such magnitude that we can’t even imagine yet,” Hurtie School’s Leon Hearth warned. About the live briefing and The latest developments in the gas crisis Writes Manuel Berkel.

Moreover Cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom In a potential emergency gas is expandable – at least that’s what the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee says. Logic: the UK has LNG export capabilitieswho can help the European Union if necessary, while the European Union gas storage that the kingdom can benefit from. Therefore, the British government must “urgently” a A binding agreement with the European Union on emergency energy supplies Meeting. Read more in News.

The Prime Minister of Hungary has been standing for months Victor Urban Through important decisions at the level of the European Union. His destructive behavior could now have consequences. It seems that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is determined to do so EU financial leverage against Hungary to use. The shortage of funds will seriously hurt the country’s economy. sees himself accordingly Highest leverage commission. The EU commissioner responsible for the budget, Johannes Hahn, assumes there will be a “constructive solution”. Even Hopi And the Hans Peter Seibhar I tested.