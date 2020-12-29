Economy

Ant Mulls Holdings with similar regulations to the bank

by
Ant Mulls Holdings with similar regulations to the bank

Jack Ma is trapped Ant Group plans to merge its financial operations into a holding company that could be regulated like banks, according to people familiar with the situation, which could cripple the growth of its most profitable units.

People who asked not to be named because it was a privacy issue said the fintech giant plans to transfer any unit that requires a financial license to the holding company, pending regulatory approval. People said the plans are still under discussion and subject to change. Ant declined to comment.

0
Faye Stephens
Written By
More from Faye Stephens

Bitcoin price surpasses $ 27,000 – Bitcoin’s market cap is now over half a trillion dollars

Bitcoin (BTCIt continued its steep rise in the weekend, topping $ 27,000...
Read More

You may also like

China's economy is set to overtake the United States earlier due to the fallout from the Coronavirus

China’s economy is set to overtake the United States earlier due to the fallout from the Coronavirus

Report: China overtakes the United States as the world's largest economy by 2028

Report: China overtakes the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2028

Bitcoin has reached $ 25,890, and Peter Schiff thinks Bitcoin’s price hike will attract regulators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *