WhatsApp malware is spread by a fake app – don’t click

If you use WhatsApp via Android, you should be wary with some messages – fake messages are in circulation. Even the scammers forged “Google Play”.

Germany – negative news about WhatsApp messaging service Not torn off. The planned WhatsApp changes are still hotly debated in the media. The WhatsApp In particular due to data protection concerns in criticism Devices. Currently there again Problem with WhatsApp: Such as t-online.de Chip.de reported trading false news with them Malware on the phone Installed it can cause real harm.

ESET Security software company the general Office Bratislava, Slovakia Executive Director Richard Marco

WhatsApp scam on Android devices: The worm spreads malware

Media reports refer to one Message from ESET IT security experts, Which is a company Security program. Lukas Stefanko of ESET explains: “This is Malware It spreads through Whatsapp victim And automatically reply to each WhatsApp message With fake link and Malicious Huawei mobile app“.

Exclusively left: If you install the app, every incoming message from contacts is converted into a file Message Who also answered the link to Fake app it contains. The worm “waits” until the last incoming worm WhatsApp message It was an hour ago. Only then does it spread. According to the experts, try it Cyber ​​criminals With the prevention of suspicion.

Spreading fake messages on WhatsApp malware – that’s it

The phishing message is’ Download this app and Win a smartphoneIt seems tempting at first. Instead of getting a new one, be WhatsApp user But in the current one smart phone Attacked.

The link will first take you to Fake Google Play Store Where I headed Error Huawei app installed To be able to participate in the competition. At Huawei, you can get a new one Cell phone win. as such Lukas Stefanko from ESET Twitter post:

WhatsApp Malware: Video by Lukas Stefanko on Twitter © Lukas Stefanko / Twitter

A combination of Fake Google Store and fake Huawei app Perhaps his goal is to appear particularly trustworthy. When installing a file Defective application Users will then be asked to allow installation of apps outside of the Google Store. This will make Security precautions for Android devices Bypassed – according to security experts.

Video: One account on multiple devices? WhatsApp wants to introduce a new job

WhatsApp worm floats on Android devices – these are the goals of fraudsters

After the installation process is complete, the app will request a number of additional permissions to use the Worm spread To be able to, so ESET. Then the worm sends a request to each contact that sends a message an hour later as well Participate in the competition. The Apply malicious facts Works in cell phone background. According to the preliminary results, the goal is Fraudulent advertising revenue To achieve.

However, the usability of the app also cannot be ruled out More damage the reasons. “this is Malware “Potentially spreading more serious threats,” said Lucas Stefanko. And more than that: “They could be Trojan BankingOr ransomware, or Spying programs Distributed. ”So anyone who regularly uses WhatsApp should pay special attention to the news at the moment.