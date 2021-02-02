Fate 2: The Mukhtar Season Revealed

Next week, “Season of Selection” for Destiny 2 players will begin. Bungee appears as a trailer for this.

Bungie today announced The Chosen for Destiny 2 season, which will run from February 9, 2021 to May 11, 2021. A new trailer sets the mood for upcoming events and content. The story goes: “As the pyramids and Xivu Arath work to destabilize the regime, Empress Cayatel, the Kabbal chief and daughter of Kalos, seeks an alliance. But when she asks for more than what Zavala can provide, negotiations and sentinels fail to become the spearhead attacking their growing war council. “.

CONTENT ADDED: “In Season 13, Guardians can enter the Battlegrounds, which is a matchmaking activity for three players. There they encounter Caiatl’s handpicked warriors in Fallen SABER fighting rituals from the original fate. As the season progresses, the new hit” will be unlocked Proving Grounds, putting the heroes of mankind against the best Cabal team to determine the fate of the last city. “

New equipment will be abundantly available in Season 13: Season Pass holders instantly unlock the new Seasonal Wallets Shield Kit and the Ticuus Divination, which charges multiple Solar Arrows that can pursue different targets simultaneously. Plus, over 25 strangers, Legendary and ritual weapons will be available to collect. “