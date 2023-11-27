Samsung is rolling out a new update: these Galaxy models will receive the new version

Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a major update. We show the models you are likely to get.

While some devices have just received the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 and are still waiting for many, One UI 6.1 is already in the beginning stages. The rollout is expected to begin in January and could offer innovative features such as AI-powered apps as well as camera quality improvements.

This is also in line with the features Samsung announced for the upcoming Galaxy S24, which is set to be unveiled in January. Some features of the upcoming flagship model will likely be available directly to users of other models via an update from Samsung, according to “SamMobile“

For many smartphones, the latest update from Samsung is not yet complete. The group is currently witnessing a wave of updates to the latest Android 14 operating system, installed on smartphones in conjunction with Samsung’s One UI 6.0 system.

Samsung One UI 6.1: The following Galaxy models will receive the new update



Samsung One UI 6.1: These Galaxy models are receiving the new update.

Image: chip

SamMobile has now published an unofficial list of models available for the update. However, this list could still change until it is officially confirmed. The Samsung update is supposed to be available in January for the following smartphones:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A04

Galaxy A05s

Galaxy M series

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F series

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy

Galaxy Xcover 5 Pro

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Other interested parties also:

