Samsung is rolling out a new update: these Galaxy models will receive the new version

Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a major update. We show the models you are likely to get.
While some devices have just received the update to Android 14 with One UI 6.0 and are still waiting for many, One UI 6.1 is already in the beginning stages. The rollout is expected to begin in January and could offer innovative features such as AI-powered apps as well as camera quality improvements.
This is also in line with the features Samsung announced for the upcoming Galaxy S24, which is set to be unveiled in January. Some features of the upcoming flagship model will likely be available directly to users of other models via an update from Samsung, according to “SamMobile“
For many smartphones, the latest update from Samsung is not yet complete. The group is currently witnessing a wave of updates to the latest Android 14 operating system, installed on smartphones in conjunction with Samsung’s One UI 6.0 system.
Samsung One UI 6.1: The following Galaxy models will receive the new update
Image: chip
SamMobile has now published an unofficial list of models available for the update. However, this list could still change until it is officially confirmed. The Samsung update is supposed to be available in January for the following smartphones:
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A14 (LTE+5G)
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A04s
- Galaxy A04
- Galaxy A05s
Galaxy M series
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M23
Galaxy F series
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F23
- Galaxy F14 5G
Galaxy
- Galaxy Xcover 5 Pro
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
