November 27, 2023

Halo Infinite continues to grow in popularity, overtaking Destiny 2 on Xbox

Gilbert Cox November 27, 2023 1 min read

Despite huge initial numbers of players, Halo Infinite quickly dropped the ball after its release as 343 Industries failed to provide the support that the main live service title required and also delayed several key features, causing people to abandon the game.

But a failed build can be fixed with hard work, as games like No Man’s Sky, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Cyberpunk 2077 have proven. Since the release of Forge tools and Season 5: The Reckoning Halo Infinite seems to have moved in the right direction. We already knew about the growing popularity on Steam, and now we’re announcing it Windows CentralThat the Xbox version is also gaining traction.

As it turns out, Halo Infinite has now surpassed Destiny 2 on the most played Xbox charts in the US. Developed by the creators of the Halo series, Bungie, Destiny 2 is also a live-action first-person shooter title, which we think will make 343 Industries particularly happy.

Still, Halo Infinite only sits at No. 16 on the charts, so there’s definitely room for improvement, even if the latest Master Chief adventure is on the right track at the moment.

See also  The new MMORPG shows off an amazing gameplay trailer and delights fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The message reaches Earth via a laser beam from space

November 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

Pay2Win’s skin is tense – fans are still angry

November 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

The message reaches Earth via a laser beam – from deep space

November 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

State investment experiences? Is Stateinvestments.co.uk a scam?

November 27, 2023 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Science – Europeans on the moon? – “Ten on a scale of ten” – Knowledge

November 27, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

RSV in the Hesse derby with a landslide victory

November 27, 2023 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Halo Infinite continues to grow in popularity, overtaking Destiny 2 on Xbox

November 27, 2023 Gilbert Cox