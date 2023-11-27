Halo Infinite continues to grow in popularity, overtaking Destiny 2 on Xbox

Despite huge initial numbers of players, Halo Infinite quickly dropped the ball after its release as 343 Industries failed to provide the support that the main live service title required and also delayed several key features, causing people to abandon the game.

But a failed build can be fixed with hard work, as games like No Man’s Sky, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Cyberpunk 2077 have proven. Since the release of Forge tools and Season 5: The Reckoning Halo Infinite seems to have moved in the right direction. We already knew about the growing popularity on Steam, and now we’re announcing it Windows CentralThat the Xbox version is also gaining traction.

As it turns out, Halo Infinite has now surpassed Destiny 2 on the most played Xbox charts in the US. Developed by the creators of the Halo series, Bungie, Destiny 2 is also a live-action first-person shooter title, which we think will make 343 Industries particularly happy.

Still, Halo Infinite only sits at No. 16 on the charts, so there’s definitely room for improvement, even if the latest Master Chief adventure is on the right track at the moment.