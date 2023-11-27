Shortly before the trailer was released, fans were eagerly speculating about the size of the map

Just days before the official release of GTA 6’s first trailer, leaks and speculation from fans have resurfaced about the size of the open-world title’s map. A Reddit user has now shared images of a sketch map created by a community member named DuPz0r. This map is based primarily on the large-scale spill that occurred in September 2022.

The Vice City map in GTA 6 could be much larger than its predecessor

According to DuPz0r’s calculations, the GTA 6 map should be much more spacious than was the case with its predecessor, GTA 5. For comparison, the Reddit post includes the map from GTA 5 as an overlay, allowing for a comparison between the two maps:

The current map shows a very diverse area, including a long sandy beach, a densely populated area, and smaller islands. Some mountain ranges also appear in the west. The data that can be seen on the map is based exclusively on the speculations of DuPz0r, who made his calculations based on the coordinates of leaked materials for GTA 6.

How much of this map’s content will actually be found in the game is something only Rockstar itself knows at the moment, but we assume the trailer announced for December 2023 will at least shed some light on the matter. Maybe then we’ll finally find out more about GTA 6’s gameplay, which will likely be set in Vice City.

source: Gamepro