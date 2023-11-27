November 27, 2023

Shortly before the trailer was released, fans were eagerly speculating about the size of the map

Gilbert Cox November 27, 2023 2 min read

from Sarah Petzold
A few days before the GTA 6 trailer was released, a fan made a sketch of the potential map for Rockstar’s new AAA game. The map is based on previous leaks about GTA 6 and focuses mainly on data from the leak from September 2022.

Just days before the official release of GTA 6’s first trailer, leaks and speculation from fans have resurfaced about the size of the open-world title’s map. A Reddit user has now shared images of a sketch map created by a community member named DuPz0r. This map is based primarily on the large-scale spill that occurred in September 2022.

The Vice City map in GTA 6 could be much larger than its predecessor

According to DuPz0r’s calculations, the GTA 6 map should be much more spacious than was the case with its predecessor, GTA 5. For comparison, the Reddit post includes the map from GTA 5 as an overlay, allowing for a comparison between the two maps:

Recommended editorial contentHere you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.
Recommended editorial contentHere you will find external content from [PLATTFORM]. To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”:I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

The current map shows a very diverse area, including a long sandy beach, a densely populated area, and smaller islands. Some mountain ranges also appear in the west. The data that can be seen on the map is based exclusively on the speculations of DuPz0r, who made his calculations based on the coordinates of leaked materials for GTA 6.

See also  How iOS 15 makes your iPhone more useful with SharePlay, find my upgrades, and more

How much of this map’s content will actually be found in the game is something only Rockstar itself knows at the moment, but we assume the trailer announced for December 2023 will at least shed some light on the matter. Maybe then we’ll finally find out more about GTA 6’s gameplay, which will likely be set in Vice City.

source: Gamepro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Samsung is rolling out a new update: these Galaxy models will receive the new version

November 27, 2023 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Halo Infinite continues to grow in popularity, overtaking Destiny 2 on Xbox

November 27, 2023 Gilbert Cox
3 min read

The message reaches Earth via a laser beam from space

November 26, 2023 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

3 min read

Toyota Hilux ads banned in the UK | Car engine and sports

November 27, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Gavi and Vinícius Júnior’s injuries are exaggerated: UEFA and FIFA schedules take their toll – criticism grows

November 27, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Infection with a special swine influenza virus in Great Britain

November 27, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

After the Dusseldorf disaster – stars and presidents ask for forgiveness

November 27, 2023 Eileen Curry