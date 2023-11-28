November 28, 2023

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – New update 1.3 brings major character tweaks

Gilbert Cox November 28, 2023 3 min read

with Nickelodeon All Stars Brawl A big competitor to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. appeared in October 2021 and it managed to do so in our game. Exam However, only a rating of 6 was obtained. The second part, recently released after only two years, aims to clean up the various shortcomings of the first part. This seems to work too, because Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 We can look forward to a 78-point rating on Metacritic. The audience seems to be as positive as the reviews, because as Gamemill Entertainment has now announced, it’s a huge audience to update On the go, which mainly focuses on player feedback. It is said that the reason for the radical modifications to the characters is “Players quickly pushed our mechanics to their limits” Own. However, the publisher guarantees that update 1.3 is an exception and that future updates should be less risky.

Update 1.3 takes some aspects of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 to heart and addresses classes Basic gameplay, controls, training mode, online mode, settings and campaign a. The lengthy patch notes also reveal what changes the heroes of the Nickelodeon universe should expect. Key tweaks to matches from the update also appear:

You can find the full list of patch notes here in English. Have you tried Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 yet?

source: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 website, Nintendo Live

