Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – New update 1.3 brings major character tweaks

with Nickelodeon All Stars Brawl A big competitor to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. appeared in October 2021 and it managed to do so in our game. Exam However, only a rating of 6 was obtained. The second part, recently released after only two years, aims to clean up the various shortcomings of the first part. This seems to work too, because Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 We can look forward to a 78-point rating on Metacritic. The audience seems to be as positive as the reviews, because as Gamemill Entertainment has now announced, it’s a huge audience to update On the go, which mainly focuses on player feedback. It is said that the reason for the radical modifications to the characters is “Players quickly pushed our mechanics to their limits” Own. However, the publisher guarantees that update 1.3 is an exception and that future updates should be less risky.

Update 1.3 takes some aspects of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 to heart and addresses classes Basic gameplay, controls, training mode, online mode, settings and campaign a. The lengthy patch notes also reveal what changes the heroes of the Nickelodeon universe should expect. Key tweaks to matches from the update also appear:

Match timing: We've found that at high levels, the game focuses on very fast one-shot KO setups, while at the same time players struggle to kill enemies at medium and higher percentages. We've made small adjustments to most of the light attacks in the game to make match timing easier across the board: We've increased the KO power on enemies with a high percentage to accelerate KO's at a higher percentage while also knocking them down. To weaken settings at low % values. Ground combat and air strikes: While air options are still very powerful, we have moved some of the knockdown powers from air charges to ground charges to smooth out early knockout combos and stimulate ground play. We've also toned down particularly polarizing air options for some characters to address excessive priority of air options over ground options across the cast. We'll be paying special attention to how these options and air vs. ground play evolve over time for future updates! Slime Abilities: Our goal with Slime Gauge was to stimulate player creativity and expression and explore this mechanic. While Slime Blast was intended to be an occasional, expensive defensive option that prevented very early KO setups, we've seen particularly strong playstyles that focus solely on Slime Blast, which can drag out matches and be frustrating to play against. We've decided to leave Slime Blast untouched for now as our adjustments to KO power and less guaranteed early combo paths are intended to incentivize the use of more counters in other ways, but we'll keep that in mind for future updates!

You can find the full list of patch notes here in English.