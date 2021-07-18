Whatsapp for Android will soon offer encrypted backups

Whatsapp will soon provide encrypted backups for Android. The feature is currently still in beta.
The basics in brief
- Whatsapp for Android will soon have the option to encrypt backups.
- If you forget or lose your password, access will not be possible.
newsletterWhich is sent via Whatsapp Encrypted with End-to-End Encryption (E2EE). It is therefore difficult if not impossible to intercept messages on their way from sender to recipient and then read them. Backups, which by default each have smart phone However, it contains files newsletter. This means that third parties – the authorities at most – can read it if they have access to a file The Google Drive or iCloud.
Whatsapp for Android should soon offer a solution to this fact. Accordingly, your backups should also have the option to encrypt in the future. In the current beta version Is this already implemented?
If encryption is active, the . file data Stored securely – with hook. If the user loses their password and the 64-digit emergency access code, it will be data It is no longer available. Not even WhatsApp will be able to regain access after that. So you are completely responsible for the security of your encrypted Whatsapp backups by yourself.
