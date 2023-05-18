iOS 16.5 and more: Bug fixes and security improvements for iPhone & Co

Apple’s Series Update Thursday night: The manufacturer has released iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, watchOS 9.5, and tvOS 16.5. New software version 16.5 is also available for HomePods. Updates can be downloaded and installed directly on devices via integrated software update.

According to the package listing, iOS 16.5’s new features can be juggled: The company announced that a new, colorful “Pride Celebration” wallpaper should honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. In addition to the iPhone wallpaper, there is a new variant associated with the Pride watch face for the Apple Watch.

iOS 16.5 – This is new

Apple News gets a new tab for accessing sports news and scores. In Germany, Apple News is still only available as a tool, not an app.

iOS and iPadOS 16.5 are said to fix several annoying bugs, including possible system-wide Spotlight search freezes. According to Apple, an issue that prevented podcasts from being loaded in the car using CarPlay has also been resolved. According to the manufacturer, a bug that could cause Screen Time settings to reset has also been fixed – this should also ensure that the widget’s settings are properly synchronized again across all user devices.

macOS Ventura 13.4 should ensure that unlocking your MacBook or desktop Mac via Apple Watch works reliably again and connecting to Bluetooth keyboards faster after a restart. Apple also clarified that the bug with the already mentioned Screen Time settings in iOS 16.5 has been fixed in macOS. In addition to the new Pride watch face, watchOS 9.5 also brings bug fixes, including the potential to eliminate a serious issue with iMessage.

As usual, the updates should eliminate a number of security holes, and Apple usually provides details later in the evening. Part of iOS 16.5 and macOS 13.4 are also the patches in quick security measures that were recently delivered for the first time.







(lbe)

