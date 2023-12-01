– The best universities in the world ETH Zurich is the only continental European university in the battalion of elite Anglo-Saxon institutes.

The Anglo-Saxon world dominates the field of universities. This also appears in the 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings. It measures academic peer reviews, professor-student ratio, citations per faculty, employer reputation, internationalism of faculty and students, etc. The top ten listed here are dominated by famous universities in the USA and UK; The institute in Singapore can also be attributed to this culture to some extent. The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich takes an honorable seventh place – there is joy. Clearly, Switzerland must preserve these “assets” as much as it can in order to enhance its competitiveness. The second best university in continental Europe is the Paris University of Sciences and Letters (PSL) at 24th. ETH’s sister institute, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, is at 36th place, making it third in continental Europe (closely followed by EPFL) (Technical University of Munich and Institute Polytechnic in Paris). Speaking of Harvard, fourth place: This school, like winner MIT in Boston, is rightfully famous. But recently, the question has arisen about whether everyone on campus, especially in the humanities and social sciences, is still sane — the key word is Gaza.

