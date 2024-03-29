The Russian Black Sea fleet is “functionally inactive,” according to Britain

The UK said Russia's Black Sea Fleet was “functionally inactive” after Ukraine fired on two of its ships.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps appeared to confirm the recent attacks launched by Ukraine on two ships.
Ukraine claims to have wiped out a third of the Russian fleet in the waters through a series of attacks.
The British Ministry of Defense has declared Russia's Black Sea Fleet “functionally inactive” after Ukraine claimed to have attacked two other ships in the fleet. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Sunday that the Ukrainian attacks had caused heavy losses in the Russian fleet, apparently confirming two attacks announced by Ukraine on Sunday.
Shapps wrote: “Russia has been sailing in the Black Sea since 1783, but now it is forced to bring its fleet into port. And even there Putin’s ships are sinking!”
Ukraine said on Sunday that it had bombed two large landing ships in the port of Sevastopol in the Crimean Peninsula. some sources According to the report, the missiles that hit Yamal and Azov were most likely Storm Shadow cruise missiles provided by Britain.
again The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Service announced on MondayThe ship Jamal suffered severe damage to part of its upper deck and is filled with water.
after Information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine A communications center and several infrastructure buildings in Sevastopol were also hit. The extent of the damage to “Azov” is not yet clear.
According to The Telegraph Replacing each ship with its modern counterpart will cost about $215 million (198 million euros).
These attacks are the latest in a long series of Ukrainian attacks that have significantly restricted Russian naval activity in the Black Sea. Ukraine used cruise missiles and naval drones to attack ships in Sevastopol, the best-equipped port in these waters.
One of the most famous attacks was the sinking of Ivanovets with self-developed MAGURA V5 naval drones in January. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia lost a third of its fleet due to these attacks in February.
Not all attacks have been confirmed, but the sheer number is impressive considering that Ukraine does not have a functioning navy of its own.
Last fall, after a major attack on Sevastopol, Russia moved a large portion of its Black Sea fleet to safer ports such as Novorossiysk and Fedosia – a move that James Hebbey, the British defense secretary, said signaled the “functional defeat” of the Black Sea Fleet.
Observers were skeptical In response to such statements, even from these ports, the Russian fleet is still capable of launching long-range missiles and laying mines. However, it has made the water safe enough for Ukraine To open an active trade routewhile at the same time continuing to put pressure on the Russian Navy.
