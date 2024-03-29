March 29, 2024

Automotive supplier Grammer is still having problems with its US business

Faye Stephens March 29, 2024 1 min read

on the mountain

The Board of Directors was optimistic for this year and pointed to the volume of orders, which reached a record level of 2.7 billion euros last year. The focus is on getting out of the red zone in US business. Other focal points include new center consoles for cars and new drivers' seats for agricultural machinery. The board of directors is targeting sales at the previous year's level and increasing adjusted operating profits from 57 million to 75 million euros.

Grammer employs 14,200 people and manufactures headrests, armrests and center consoles for automobiles as well as seats for buses, trains, trucks, tractors and construction machinery. The majority shareholder is China's Ningbo Jifeng Group.

See also  In the first all-metal plane over the border triangle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Automotive supplier Grammer is still having problems with its US business

March 28, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Body Shop is closing almost half of its UK stores – with seven closing for good | Business News

March 26, 2024 Faye Stephens
4 min read

“Al-Bireh Island”: The island was sold for $14 million

March 25, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Automotive supplier Grammer is still having problems with its US business

March 29, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Unsuccessful as a player and coach?: 'The Losing Generation' – Thornhire taunts in the home match against Ponty, Egli & Co.

March 29, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

University development: DHV positions itself to address the challenges facing science

March 29, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The First Dragon's Dogma 2 update is here and addresses frame rate issues

March 29, 2024 Gilbert Cox