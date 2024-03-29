Automotive supplier Grammer is still having problems with its US business

on the mountain

The Board of Directors was optimistic for this year and pointed to the volume of orders, which reached a record level of 2.7 billion euros last year. The focus is on getting out of the red zone in US business. Other focal points include new center consoles for cars and new drivers' seats for agricultural machinery. The board of directors is targeting sales at the previous year's level and increasing adjusted operating profits from 57 million to 75 million euros.

Grammer employs 14,200 people and manufactures headrests, armrests and center consoles for automobiles as well as seats for buses, trains, trucks, tractors and construction machinery. The majority shareholder is China's Ningbo Jifeng Group.