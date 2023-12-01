World Cup 2026 and European Championship 2028 also on Telekom?

With the acquisition of exclusive TV rights to European domestic leagues in 2024, a new era has begun for Telekom and its MagentaTV offering, which may end next summer. At least that’s what the statements made at today’s European Championship press conference, learned by DIGITAL TELEVISION, suggest.

Michael Haagspiel, head of global strategic projects and marketing partnerships at Deutsche Telekom, said in Hamburg when asked by DF that EM 2024 was a major coup when it was awarded in 2019 and was certainly the highlight of the last few years. As a reminder: It was only through a stunning acquisition almost four years ago that Deutsche Telekom was able to buy its way into the 2021 and 2022 tournaments on a large scale in exchange for sublicensing ARD and ZDF in the European domestic championship.

TV rights for the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 European Championship are still vacant – Telekom is still in the game?!

© The Coca-Cola Company Limited © UEFA As is known, the European Championships and the World Cup are held every two years: the TV rights for the upcoming tournaments have not yet been granted – does Telekom still have an important role?

Hagsspiel went on to explain that there is always interest in such major events and TV rights that Telekom currently holds, from the third league, to the national basketball team, which enjoyed great success in the summer, to the DEL and the German women’s football league. All of this is of course on a smaller scale, but it’s still clearly relevant for Telekom in light of growing competition like the new sports streaming service Dyn (note: which stole the Bundesliga from MagentaTV). This is mainly because different periodicals naturally arouse the interest of interested customers over a longer period of time and thus can also inspire them to use MagentaTV.

Burning interest looks different, and small animals make mistakes, too

In any case, it is not expected that concrete intentions regarding television rights will be announced at public events such as the one that will be held next Friday in Hamburg, where the European Championship group draw will be drawn tomorrow in the Elbphilharmonie Hall. However, it seemed more like a reluctance about the upcoming major tournaments, such as the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States or the 2028 European Championship, which will be held in England, the home of football, in addition to Russia. The other three countries become the United Kingdom plus Ireland.

In today’s appointment, Michael Hagsspiel and Head of Special Client Wolfgang Mitze provided further insights into the local Euro 2024 Championship, and what Telekom is planning for the event, which will not just be a highlight for them. We can only hope that the national team can finally live up to the hopes placed on it.