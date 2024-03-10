What is the highest possible temperature in the universe?

Water boils at 100°C. Melting occurs much earlier, at 0 degrees; Then solid ice becomes liquid. You have to heat the metals a little more if you want to melt them.

For example, lead can easily be liquefied using a candle flame, which can reach temperatures of over 1,000 degrees. 327 degrees is enough for that, as we saw on New Year's Eve, before lead smelting was banned. Iron, on the other hand, is difficult to melt with a candle flame – and if you want to liquefy tungsten, you need a temperature of more than 3,400 degrees. During all these processes, the substance changes only its physical state: liquid lead is still lead; The atoms that make it up have only changed their bonds to each other, not their structure.

To change this, much higher temperatures and therefore more energy are needed, which cannot be generated purely chemically. However, when atomic nuclei collide at high enough speeds and under the right conditions, they can fuse or disintegrate. Then they lose their original chemical properties and form new elements.