Hamburg (dpa/lno) – German company Electron Synchrotron (Desy) is building a new visitor center at its headquarters in Hamburg-Bahrenfeld. “The Desyum will be the central point of contact for visitors and guest researchers from around the world,” said Science Senator Katharina Vejbanek (The Greens) Wednesday at the groundbreaking. As a multimedia exhibition space, the building is to be used to explain Desi’s latest research. It will also house a welcome service for guest scholars, offices for events, and a cafeteria.

Fegebank spoke of a meeting point for open dialogue between science and civil society. “Desyum will be a show-stopping daisy to the world,” said Helmut Dusch, chairman of the research facility’s board of directors.

The six-storey building of over 3,200 square meters has a façade made of recycled and recyclable aluminum. According to a press release, the ribbon-shaped interface design is inspired by high-resolution trace detectors that can be used to measure fast particles. The curves and circles in the floor plan and on the roof terrace were created based on the Desy particle accelerator. Special construction allows for 30 percent savings in concrete. Desyum is heated by waste heat from particle accelerators.

The Federal Ministry for Research will bear 90% of the costs, amounting to 28.7 million euros. The remaining 10 percent comes from the city of Hamburg. The visitor center is scheduled to open in April or May 2025.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 230531-99-893393/2