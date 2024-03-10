Photo reader astronomy: NGC 3631 = Arp 27
NGC 3631 = Arp 27 is a Hubble-type spiral galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major in the northern sky. It is about 54 million light-years away from the Milky Way Galaxy, and its diameter is about 80 thousand light-years. The galaxy is the brightest member of the group NGC 3631 (LGG 241). Halton Arp divided the catalog of unusual galaxies into groups based on purely formal criteria. This galaxy belongs to the class of “clear-arm spiral galaxies”.
Data about the image
|[email protected]
|Title
|A 3100 St. Polten
|Goal
|NGC 3726
|location
|Buchenstuben, Lower Austria, 900 metres
|time
|
03/02/2024 at 11:30 PM CET
|camera
|Finger Lakes FLI 8300mm,
|Telescope/lens
|12-inch ASA Astrograph f/3.6
|Multiple
|DDM85
|Exposure time
|RGB 40/40/60 min
|Post-processing
|AA8, Photoshop, Manfred Waschuber
View full image
Average rating:
Please allow Javascript to maintain the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
Loss of arms and legs after sepsis! So Sheree, 51, now wants to be happy again
Is this all a coincidence in space? – Spectrum of sciences
Pentagon: There is no evidence that aliens exist on Earth – Science