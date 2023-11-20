Kate Abdo is best known for being a sports broadcaster.

Her career has taken her all over the world and it seems like she’s just getting started.

Kate covers football news Credit: Getty

What is Kate Abdo’s net worth?

It seems that Kate Abdoo has managed to make a huge fortune while working as a sports broadcaster.

She is said to have a net worth of £2 million which she will be able to earn during her impressive career.

Meanwhile, her husband, businessman and investor Ramtin Abdul Majeed, is said to have around £10 million in the bank.

Where does Kate Abdo live?

Kate has lived all over the world due to her ability to speak several languages.

It is believed that she currently spends most of her time in the UK due to her work at CBS Sports as a host of the Champions League and Europa League.

However, she can also be seen traveling across the pond to the US where she still works in boxing coverage for DAZN.

Abdo has many talents, as she speaks French, Spanish, and German fluently.

This is due to her studies, as she holds a first degree in European languages ​​from the University of Salford, and also studied translation and interpretation at the University of Malaga for two years.

She also completed work experience programs in Paris and Munich.

The star spent most of her early career in Germany.

How does Kate Abdo make money?

Kate mostly makes money through her sports performances.

As mentioned earlier, she currently works for CBS, but has held many jobs over the years.

Abdo tends to work mostly in football but is also seen dabbling in boxing as well.

What TV programs did Kate Abdo present?

Kate’s radio career began at the international German news network Deutsche Welle in 2005 until 2009.

She then moved to CNN, where she presented global sports daily before leaving to join Sky Sport News HD in Germany.

She returned to the UK in 2014 to join as a presenter on Sky Sports News UK.

Sky Sports loaned Abdou to Fox Sports to host its Women’s World Cup coverage in 2015, before receiving a permanent offer from the network to move to the US.

While at Fox she worked on football news as well as moving into boxing.

Kate is best known for hosting the FIFA Ballon d’Or and the Laureus World Sports Awards, both of which she has hosted on multiple occasions.

At the 2014 FIFA Ballon d’Or ceremony, she spoke to contestants and guests in four languages ​​in addition to serving as host of the 2015 FIFA Ballon d’Or award.

In 2020, Abdo returned to the UK to work in Football News.