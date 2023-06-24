Whale attacks in the Atlantic: Orcas attack yachts in the Ocean Race sailing race

– Orcas attack yachts in the Ocean Race sailing race Orcas have attacked two racing yachts west of Gibraltar. The animals rammed the boats and bit the oars. The sailing crews were not injured.

Jajos captain Jelmer van Beek recorded the orca attack on video. Video: Tamedia

In the Ocean Race, two racing yachts are attacked by orcas. The fearsome encounter between killer whales and two VO65 boats, which are completing only part of the circumnavigational circumnavigation, took place west of Gibraltar in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Jajo Team from the Netherlands and Mirpuri Trifork Racing from Portugal were affected. Both teams said afterwards that there were no injuries or damage to the boat, although orcas hit boats and in one case also rammed the boat and bit the oars.

Jajo captain Jelmer van Beek reported from the See: “20 minutes ago we were attacked by orcas. They came straight at us and banged their oars. It was great to see orcas. Beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.” The sailing crew reacted calmly. “We took up the sails and slowed the boat as fast as we could. Fortunately, they withdrew after a few attacks. That was a scary moment, said Van Beek. The area around Gibraltar is popular Orca attack on yachts.

Ocean Race participants prepare for the city stage in the port of Genoa. (June 15, 2023) Photo: Robin van Longhuysen (AFP)

“Interactions,” as encounters between orca and boat are officially called, began in 2020 along the Spanish Atlantic coast, particularly between Cadiz and Tangiers, Morocco. Killer whales flock there because their favorite food, bluefin tuna, swims into the Mediterranean Sea to breed in the spring. Animal welfare organization GT Orca Atlántica (GTOA) reports 500 attacks from 2020 to 2022.

SDA/aru

