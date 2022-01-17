Girl trapped in France while cops rescue teens via Snapchat

– Cops save teens on Snapchat In Marseille, two men held a 14-year-old captive. Thanks to Snapchat’s GPS functionality, the police were able to locate and free the girl.

Snapchat works with GPS location. (Icon picture) Photo: Sacha Steinbach via Keystone

With the help of the Snapchat app, police officers in the southern French city of Marseille rescued a young woman who had been in custody. A police spokesperson said Sunday night that emergency services used the GPS location in the app. The teenager was injured. French media reported that the girl was raped several times.

The two men who were in the apartment with the 14-year-old were taken into police custody. The judiciary has launched investigations against the men, France 3 wrote, referring to the public prosecutor in Marseille.

According to reports, the girl from Ardesh circle ran away from her home. On Friday morning, the 14-year-old incarcerated called her family and reported it to the police. The girl herself does not know where she is. As reported by BFMTV, the teen is now back with her family.

According to French radio Bleu, the two arrested men denied that they had detained the girl. They also stated that the sexual intercourse was consensual and that they did not know the age of the girl. In France, consent to sexual practices may not be granted to persons under 15 years of age. Sexual acts committed by adults against children under this age are punishable by law.

DPA / aru

