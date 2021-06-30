Weight loss thanks to locking the jaw: the dental magnet against obesity

British Journal of Dentistry If you want to lose weight, you have to clench your teeth. If discipline is lacking, a magnetic jaw lock (photo) developed by New Zealand researchers (press photo) can help.

Because the jaw can only be opened by 2 mm by the magnet on the molars. Critics have compared online construction to a “medieval torture device”.

The researchers speak of “world first” and assure that breathing and speaking will not be affected by their “DentalSlim Diet Control” device. Magnets are an “attractive alternative to surgical interventions”. In emergencies such as panic attacks, there is a simple way to quickly unlock the device.

On average, participants lost 6.36 kg

In the British Journal of Dentistry, the scientists reported that they fitted seven women with magnets over a two-week period. On average, a weight loss of 6.36 kg was observed without the test subject pulling out the “emergency mechanism”. They found that unlocking was “affordable”.