World

Weight loss thanks to locking the jaw: the dental magnet against obesity

June 30, 2021
Esmond Barker
If you want to lose weight, you have to clench your teeth. If discipline is lacking, a magnetic jaw lock (photo) developed by New Zealand researchers (press photo) can help.

British Journal of Dentistry

If you want to lose weight, you have to clench your teeth. If discipline is lacking, a magnetic jaw lock (photo) developed by New Zealand researchers (press photo) can help.

Because the jaw can only be opened by 2 mm by the magnet on the molars. Critics have compared online construction to a “medieval torture device”.

The researchers speak of “world first” and assure that breathing and speaking will not be affected by their “DentalSlim Diet Control” device. Magnets are an “attractive alternative to surgical interventions”. In emergencies such as panic attacks, there is a simple way to quickly unlock the device.

Publication date: 06/29/2021 at 1:14 pm

Last update: 6/29/2021 5:01 PM

READ  Is Parc Clematis built with modern architecture to protect us from any disaster?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *