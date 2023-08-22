Several accidents per week: More near misses in the United States than previously known

In July alone there were 46 accidents. The analysis shows how often commercial aircraft in the United States narrowly avoid disasters.

Recently, newly emerged images showed just how difficult it was for the Learjet and Embraer E190 to avoid collision in Boston in February. It is just one of a number of accidents in the United States this year that averted a potential civil aviation disaster from making headlines.

research The New York Times It now reveals that there are many other cases that have not been reported yet. Referring to preliminary reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the paper writes that in July alone there were 46 near misses in the United States involving civilian airlines.

several times a week

Since the beginning of the year, such incidents, known as “close calls,” have occurred in the US on average several times a week, the paper writes. According to her own statements, her journalists have evaluated thousands of pages of state security reports and interviewed more than 50 current and former members of the cockpit crews, air traffic control and federal authorities.

Two recent examples: On the afternoon of July 2, a Southwest Airlines pilot canceled a landing at New Orleans Airport. A Delta Airlines Boeing 737 was preparing for takeoff on the runway. The distance between the planes was only a few seconds. A few weeks later, there was a collision warning in the cockpit of an American Airlines Airbus A321 in Dallas, and the crew had to pull the plane sharply. The air traffic controller allowed a United Airlines plane to get dangerously close.

There is a shortage of pilots

Frequently, accidents that have occurred across the United States and on all major airlines have occurred at or near airports as a result of human error. One major factor, the FAA reports, is errors made by air traffic controllers.

One problem, according to the analysis, is that despite repeated recommendations from security agencies, the vast majority of US airports do not have runway collision warning systems in place. However, the biggest challenge is the staffing shortage in air traffic control, which is said to be more serious than previously known.

Security briefings at 90 airports

As of May, only three of the 313 air traffic controllers nationwide had enough ATCs to meet the goals set by the FAA and the local federation. The New York Times wrote, “Many air traffic controllers are required to work six days a week, and the schedule is so grueling that several federal agencies have warned that it could affect air traffic controllers’ ability to do their jobs properly.” The day after the article was published, the FAA announced that it would hold safety briefings at 90 airports over the next few weeks.