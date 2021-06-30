World

EU citizens threaten Brexit problems – see

June 30, 2021
Esmond Barker
Archives - EU citizens in the UK: Britain's exit from the European Union expires at the end of June. Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire / dpa

Yui Mok

Archives – EU citizens in Great Britain: An important Brexit deadline ends at the end of June. Photo: Yui Mok / PA Wire / dpa

“There are a number of problems that can occur,” said migration researcher Jonathan Portes of the German news agency DPA before an important deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union at the end of June. In the worst case, citizens who did not take care of their right of residence in time can be forced to leave the country.

The so-called EU Settlement Program aims to guarantee EU citizens living in Great Britain largely the same rights they had before Brexit – such as the right to live and work in the country, as well as access to the health system and social services. There are also similar programs for British people living in EU countries, many of which, as in the UK, the application deadline is the end of June.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *