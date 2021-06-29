Swiss and Easyjet review flight offers in dangerous areas

Thomas Mayer 1/4 Swiss CEO Dieter Franks (48).

Keystone 2/4 Switzerland is closely monitoring the situation in Portugal and Great Britain.



Images by imago / Andreas Haas 4/4 easyJet has already reduced the number of flights between Switzerland and the UK.

Three countries remain on the Swiss quarantine list. These are “countries with a troubling formula”: India, Nepal and the United Kingdom. The coronavirus delta boom is currently rocking the UK (see chart). And that’s before the start of the summer vacation in Switzerland.

Airlines “on alert”. For example, the Swiss. “We are watching the evolution of the delta variable every day,” Swiss president Dieter Franks, 48, tells Blick TV. “We are currently reviewing our itinerary and can make adjustments at short notice if needed,” a spokeswoman adds. No flights are currently planned to be suspended to Great Britain or Portugal.

EasyJet reduces the number of flights

easyJet has already reduced the number of flights between Switzerland and Great Britain, “adjusting to lower demand,” a spokesperson for Blake said. The demand for flights to countries classified as a “vulnerable country with variable of concern” is low.