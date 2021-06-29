World

Swiss and Easyjet review flight offers in dangerous areas

June 29, 2021
Esmond Barker
Three countries remain on the Swiss quarantine list. These are “countries with a troubling formula”: India, Nepal and the United Kingdom. The coronavirus delta boom is currently rocking the UK (see chart). And that’s before the start of the summer vacation in Switzerland.

Airlines “on alert”. For example, the Swiss. “We are watching the evolution of the delta variable every day,” Swiss president Dieter Franks, 48, tells Blick TV. “We are currently reviewing our itinerary and can make adjustments at short notice if needed,” a spokeswoman adds. No flights are currently planned to be suspended to Great Britain or Portugal.

Published: 06/29/2021 at 8:53 AM

Last update: 29.06.2021, 3:52 pm

