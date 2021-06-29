Swiss and Easyjet review flight offers in dangerous areas

Three countries remain on the Swiss quarantine list. These are “countries with a troubling formula”: India, Nepal and the United Kingdom. The coronavirus delta boom is currently rocking the UK (see chart). And that’s before the start of the summer vacation in Switzerland.
Airlines “on alert”. For example, the Swiss. “We are watching the evolution of the delta variable every day,” Swiss president Dieter Franks, 48, tells Blick TV. “We are currently reviewing our itinerary and can make adjustments at short notice if needed,” a spokeswoman adds. No flights are currently planned to be suspended to Great Britain or Portugal.
EasyJet reduces the number of flights
easyJet has already reduced the number of flights between Switzerland and Great Britain, “adjusting to lower demand,” a spokesperson for Blake said. The demand for flights to countries classified as a “vulnerable country with variable of concern” is low.
“We take the epidemiological situation seriously and are cooperating closely with local authorities,” the spokesman added. Swiss also states that the airline will adjust the flight offer in the event of “any changes to the order”. (ur)
Published: 06/29/2021 at 8:53 AM
Last update: 29.06.2021, 3:52 pm
